Eleanor Raye Chasteen, 86, of Paso Robles, CA, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2024, at Danish Care Nursing Home.

Born May 15, 1936, in Dallas, Texas, to Billy W. and Lillian N. Williams.

Eleanor is survived by daughters Felecia Freer and Leilani Hanna, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

She was known as Aunt Raye Raye and Nanny. Raye was active in her church and loved to read her Bible, cook, quilt, knit, and crochet.

She worked in aerospace at both Hughes Aircraft and TRW, from which she retired.

