Paso Robles Police to conduct training exercises to ensure community safety and preparedness

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department will be holding active shooter training in the Paso Robles City Council Chamber and the City Library (1000 block of Spring Street) on June 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. The City Council Chamber, City Hall and the City Library will not be open to public access during this event.

Residents visiting the area should not be alarmed by the increased presence of law enforcement during this exercise.

