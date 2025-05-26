PASO ROBLES — On May 22 Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services conducted a large-scale Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) training at the Paso Robles Event Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The simulated emergency involved numerous mock victims and gave first responders critical hands-on training in triage, treatment, and transport procedures. Participating agencies included CAL FIRE, San Luis Ambulance, Paso Robles Police, SLO County Sheriff’s Office, CHP (including Helicopter 70), and North County CERT.

Officials thanked all participants and the Paso Robles Event Center for supporting this vital public safety effort.

