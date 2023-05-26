Low voter turnout leads to lower-than-expected costs

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder has announced the final cost of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) Special Election held on April 18, which amounts to $307,624.18. The district has a 30-day period to remit the payment to the county. According to Elaina Cano, the clerk-recorder, the actual costs incurred were significantly lower than the estimated amount, primarily due to a low voter turnout. Cano expects to receive the final costs from Monterey County by the end of the week.

The costs of conducting the special election encompassed various aspects, including the compensation of precinct election officers, publication of notices, printing of official ballots, sample ballots, indexes, statements, and official notices, as well as mailing charges for card notices, statements, and sample ballots (Voter Information Guides). Additionally, expenses were incurred for forms, precinct maps, actual supplies, and the rental of polling places.

The Statement of Charges for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Special Election indicates that there were 30,705 registered voters. The breakdown of costs is as follows:

Services and Supplies: $45,929.99

Publications: $1,458.42

Ballot & VIG Printing: $23,030.64

Polling Locations/Workers: $13,186

Postage: $6,673.42

Labor: $217,345.71

The total cost for the special election amounts to $307,624.18.

