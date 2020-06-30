TEMPLETON – At about 9:30 p.m. Monday night, a traffic collision was reported of a single-vehicle speeding on Neal Springs Road near Hollyhock that crashed into an oak tree leaving all four passengers dead.

Cal Fire SLO reported that upon arriving at the scene, they immediately found three people in the vehicle, they located a fourth person who was ejected on impact.

The primary factor in the crash was speed; however, the CHP is looking into whether there were other contributing factors.

No identifications have been released at this time.

If you have any information regarding the collision, you’re encouraged to contact the Templeton office of the Highway Patrol at (805) 434-1822.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

