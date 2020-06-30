TEMPLETON – After postponing one of their landmark fundraising events, the Cancer Support Community Central Coast located in Templeton announced that the 12th Annual Tour of Paso has been rescheduled.

In order to keep to keep the participants and volunteers safe, the event is scheduled for Sunday, November 1, 2020, as long as the State and San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health considers it safe to resume such activities at that time.

The event will be held at Niner Wine estates as it has been for the last several years. Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. with light snacks available before the ride at Niner, and the rest stops. Riders will have the option to sign up for a 50- or 26-mile ride with lunch immediately following at noon accompanied by music from artist Rolf Gehrung. The awards presentation will be at 1 p.m.

As with so many non-profits, the Cancer Support Community has had to re-evaluate all their fundraising events for 2020. Currently, they are planning their annual Gala and “Roast”; however, they have not yet released what either of those events will look like this year only that they will be happening in some fashion.

For more information, visit cscslo.org.

