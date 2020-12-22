Diverse, Influential Postings Touch Nearly Every Facet of Life

SACRAMENTO, CA – State Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz) announced his Senate Committee assignments, revealing a broad array of assignments. They are:



– Chair, Senate Budget Subcommittee #1 (Education)

– Vice Chair, Joint Legislative Audit Committee

– Member, Appropriations Committee

– Member, Budget & Fiscal Review Committee

– Member, Joint Legislative Committee on Budget

– Member, Judiciary Committee

– Member, Labor, Public Employment & Retirement

– Member, Natural Resources & Water Committee

– Member, Rules Committee

– Member, Joint Legislative Committee on Rules



“I want to thank Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins for allowing me the opportunity to serve on several crucial policy making and fiscal committees,” said Sen. Laird. “These assignments well position me to advance strong, workable measures on climate change, sustainable public education, affordable housing, access to health care and support for science-based public health, addressing issues of social justice, and providing both short and long-term relief from COVID-19 pandemic impacts.”



Additionally, it was announced Friday, December 18 that based on a joint agreement between the State Senate and Assembly, regular legislative session for 2021 would not begin until Monday, January 11th due to exploding COVID-19 infection rates throughout California. Session was originally slated to begin January 4th.

