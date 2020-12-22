PASO ROBLES – Paso Robles Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta announced this year Firefighter of the Year.

“Please join me in congratulating Nate Bass as the Firefighter of the Year. Nate was selected by his peers to receive the 2020 Firefighter of the Year Award.

The Firefighter of the Year Award is the highest recognition to individuals who have unselfishly gone above and beyond their position’s duty requirements and who best exemplifies the positive characteristics of professionalism and dedication.

Nate began his career with the department on December 19, 2005, and remains an essential component in assisting the department in fulfilling its mission and core values. Nate is continually learning new information and skills of the job while holding himself to the highest standards without compromise.”

Nate Bass Paso Robles Firefighter of the Year.

