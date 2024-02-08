Lois passed away peacefully at the age of 96. A sweet mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, relative, and friend to many.

Even as the Alzheimers progressed, she remained kind, caring, and loving to the very end.

Lois’s family and friends would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Adas Lodge of Paso Robles and Garden View Inn of Atascadero, as well as the Central Coast Hospice. We are eternally grateful for making her last years as pleasant, safe, and happy as possible.

Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and two sons, Jeffery and Douglas. She is survived by her granddaughter Erin and great-grandchildren Emma May and Zachary Menezes. Grandson Kyle Cox and great-granddaughter Hali Ross, and great-great-grandson Keanu Ross. The Nibeckers, Middleton, and Goodson families. Special aunt to Lila Adams and Merily Jaxheimer.

She lives on in our joyous memories of her. Lois was a talented painter who showed her love of nature, wildlife, and beauty on the canvases that hang on our walls and in our hearts.

A celebration of her life is to be announced at a later date.

