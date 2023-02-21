PASO ROBLES — The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program is sponsoring LISTOS, a class which teaches you basic disaster response skills so you can safely help yourself and those around you. This 8-hour class is provided in Spanish and intended for the entire family, so bring the children, too. You will learn how to prepare for disasters, create a reunification and family communication plan, about disaster first aid and emotional support, and how to back-up important documents, shut-off utilities, and extinguish small fires.

The class will be presented in the Live Oak Room at Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Drive, in Paso Robles, on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This class is offered at no cost to students. To register, call Cecilia Herrera at (805) 539-5349, or email her at ceciliaherreraLISTOSmt@gmail.com.

