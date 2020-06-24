NORTH COUNTY — After posting images to Facebook, the Atascadero Police Department arrested two people from Paso Robles for allegedly robbing Golden 1 Credit Union in May, the City of Atascadero reported.

Kalvyn Voshal

As part of the ongoing investigation into the robbery at Golden 1 Credit Union in Atascadero on May 28, Atascadero PD detectives obtained surveillance footage of the suspect at a local business. The images were posted on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday, June 17.

Within an hour of the release of the photos, the department received calls from numerous people who recognized the suspect. APD detectives began following up on the new leads, which led to the arrest of two people on suspicion of bank robbery charges.

On June 19, Kalvyn Voshal, 27, of Paso Robles, and Adreanna Rostro, 23, of Paso Robles, were arrested for suspicion of bank robbery, burglary and criminal conspiracy charges, which are all felonies. Both Voshal and Rostro were booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Adreanna Rostro

At approximately 4:03 p.m. on May 28, Atascadero police officers responded to Golden 1 Bank, in the 8700 block of El Camino Real, regarding a reported robbery that had just occurred.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that a white male adult entered the bank, producing a note demanding money and stating he had a gun. The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank on foot. The suspect was seen getting in a black four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan and fleeing the area.

Atascadero Police Department Investigations Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the bank to begin an investigation. The Federal Bureau of Investigations was notified of the robbery and responded to assist.

