The California Mid-State Fair announced Friday it would be hosting three summer weekends where the grounds will be transformed into a drive-in movie theater capable of fitting 150 vehicles.

Fair officials mentioned five different vendors of classic fair food that will be on-site. Jimmy’s Barbeque & Bar, Mason’s Den (funnel cakes and more), Log Cabin (kettle corn and popcorn), Hot Dog On A Stick, and Paradise Shave Ice will all be in attendance selling their featured items for anyone that needs their sweet or salty fix.

The Fair’s summer weekends start on Friday, June 26, when the grounds open for customers to stop by and get food from 4-7 p.m. “Wheels N Reels” will take place on Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 p.m. and cost 20 dollars per car. The first four movies have also been released. “The Goonies” will play on June 27, followed by “Independence Day” on Sunday, June 28.

“We had seen some other fairs that were shut down earlier in the year do it, and we agreed it was a great idea, and we have been working on it for almost a month,” said Tom Keffury of the Mid-State Fair. “We have been kicking a lot of ideas around for a number of months, and ever since this has happened, we have been working on different scenarios — about a month ago, our fair was officially canceled — so we started putting this in place.”

The Fair is bringing in a giant inflatable screen that is 40 feet high and 20 feet across and will be on the northwest corner of the carnival lot.

The movie nights will be taking a two-week break, following this weekend’s premiere and will return on the weekend of July 17 and July 24. The two movies for July 18 and July 19 have also been released and will be “Weird Science” and “Eight Seconds,” respectively.

The food available will include fair favorites such as tri-tip sandwiches, chicken burritos and beer from Jimmy’s Barbeque & Bar and kettle corn, funnel cakes and corndogs. They will be available for preorder online for convenient and fast pickup.

The Fair is asking for patrons to abide by social distancing practices and advise bringing cash as not all of the vendors take credit cards.

