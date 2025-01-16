With standout performances and college aspirations, Lady Bearcats continue to build a competitive legacy

STAFF REPORT

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles High School girls wrestling team demonstrated their growing competitiveness at the Morro Bay California Invitational Tournament, finishing 19th out of 41 participating schools. With a strong performance by two of their standout athletes, the Lady Bearcats continue to establish themselves as a force in the sport.

Senior Denisse DeLaCruz Lopez claimed fifth place, while Junior Tiana Basulto achieved an impressive second-place finish, further solidifying their positions as leaders on the team. Both athletes have garnered the attention of college recruiters nationwide, a testament to their exceptional skills on the mat and dedication off it.

Paso Robles wrestler Denisse DeLaCruz (No. 5 podium) earned a fifth-place finish at the recent Morro Bay Invitational. Contributed Photo

“These girls may be great athletes, but they are also great students who take advanced classes to ensure they are college-bound,” said wrestling head coach Nate Ybarra.

This year, the Paso Robles girls wrestling team consists of approximately 10 athletes, with aspirations to grow into a full roster that can compete across all 14 weight classes. The team’s progress is a reflection of its hard work, determination, and passion for the sport.

The Lady Bearcats will continue their season this weekend at a prestigious tournament hosted at Fresno’s Selland Arena. With momentum from their recent performances, they are ready to represent Paso Robles High with pride and determination.

Feature Image: Paso Robles wrestler Tiana Basulto (No. 2 podium) earned a second-place finish at the recent Morro Bay Invitational. Contributed Photo

