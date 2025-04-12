SHANDON — In a move aimed at protecting small-scale water users, the Shandon-San Juan Water District (SSJWD) Board of Directors unanimously adopted a resolution on March 26 opposing groundwater extraction fees for domestic users in the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin.

As a member agency of the newly established Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority, the SSJWD emphasized its support for collaborative and sustainable water management. However, the district took a firm stance against applying extraction fees to de minimis users — those who utilize two acre-feet or less of groundwater annually for household use.

“Our Board firmly believes that small-scale groundwater users, particularly those relying on domestic wells for household use, should not bear the financial burden of groundwater extraction fees,” said SSJWD Board President Willy Cunha. “Our commitment is to fair and equitable policies that prioritize Basin sustainability while ensuring minimal hardship on residents.”

The Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority, a Joint Powers Authority created to implement the Paso Robles Groundwater Sustainability Plan under the state’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA), is exploring a variety of regulatory and financial tools, including possible groundwater fees, to meet its 2040 sustainability goal.

Groundwater fees have become a contentious issue among landowners and residents, who are voicing concerns over affordability and fairness in the proposed fee structures. The SSJWD’s resolution reinforces the district’s position that financial measures should not penalize those with minimal groundwater impact.

A public meeting on the matter will be held by the Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority on April 7 at 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles City Council Chambers (1000 Spring St.). The SSJWD plans to advocate for a fee structure that shields domestic users while holding larger-scale groundwater extractors accountable, aligning with the broader goal of long-term groundwater sustainability in the region.

About the Shandon-San Juan Water District:

The Shandon-San Juan Water District, located in San Luis Obispo County, encompasses approximately 135,000 acres and serves as a Groundwater Sustainability Agency (GSA) under the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act. The district collaborates with other local GSAs to implement the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin, ensuring the responsible management of groundwater resources for the region’s agricultural, residential, and environmental needs.

