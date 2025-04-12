TEMPLETON — After a tough loss in their previous game against Pioneer Valley, the Templeton High School Varsity Softball team came roaring back on Tuesday, delivering a decisive 17-6 win over the Paso Robles Bearcats. The Eagles were sharp on both sides of the ball, bouncing back in a big way and continuing a trend of dominant performances this season.

Templeton’s victory over the Bearcats marked their fourth win this season by eight runs or more, underscoring their offensive firepower. Leading the charge on the mound was Tegan Jay, who pitched six strong innings, allowing just two earned runs (and four unearned) off eight hits—the first hits she’s given up all season.

Offensively, Jessie Branch had a breakout game, going 4-for-5 with a home run, three RBI, and a double—her highest RBI total since May 2024. Whitney Moore also made a major impact at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, and scoring twice. The Eagles tallied 19 hits total, keeping the Bearcats’ outfield busy and improving to 3-1 when logging 11 or more hits in a game.

Templeton has now won three of their last four matchups, boosting their record to 7-6 on the season. During that stretch, they’ve averaged an impressive 11.5 runs per game, showing their offensive depth and consistency.

Paso Robles, meanwhile, dropped their third straight home game, falling to 9-6-1. The Bearcats will look to regroup as they take on Pioneer Valley at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Templeton will try to keep their momentum going when they host Atascadero on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Feature Image by John Fiorenza

