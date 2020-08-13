SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported its 18th COVID-19 death and 24 new cases on Thursday.

Total COVID-19 cases are 2,324, with 1,950 having recovered. It’s the third-straight day the County’s new cases have been lower than 25.

Hospitalizations were at 20 with four in intensive care. It’s the fourth straight day with at least 20 people hospitalized.

The County’s 18th COVID-19 death was a resident in their 90s, who had chronic health conditions.

Twenty-one of the new cases were in North County communities, including 18 in Paso Robles, which has the most total cases in the County with 643. The next highest total is Nipomo with 285.

