By Jessica Main

Come as a flapper or comes as you are, dress as a gangster or silent screen star; it’s going to be fun no matter the dress, just bring yourself, and we’ll do the rest!

Tables are on sale now for our Harvest Hope & Healing Annual Dinner Auction Gala, “A Roaring 20s Grand Affair,” on the grounds of the beautiful Rava Winery on Saturday, Aug. 21. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cancer Support Community-California Central Coast, providing free cancer support to cancer patients and their families.

Community members are encouraged to get their tables of 10 reserved now and plan to dress up for this fun Gatsby-inspired themed event. The Gala includes a silent and live auction, a delicious menu of ribeye and salmon, local wine, local beer, spirits, and a signature Whiskey Sour by Re-Find. In addition to the fabulous location provided by our Presenting Sponsor Rava Wines and Events, we want to thank our Diamond Sponsors; 13 Stars Media, Pear Valley Estate Wine, Erin Hearst, Circle 6 Ranch, Flowers by Kim, and an Anonymous donor. Our Gold Level Sponsors; Tenet Health, J Dusi, UCLA Health Hematology/Oncology, SabesWings, Stephen Hearst, and Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

This is our largest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds help to support local cancer patients and their families being served by the Cancer Support Community’s programs. In addition, the funds help CSC staff and volunteers to continue support groups, one-on-one therapy, wellness classes, and education events throughout the year and provide all of the services offered FREE of charge to anyone in San Luis Obispo County.

All county health guidelines will be followed for the event, including socially distanced tables, and the event center will be at 20 percent capacity.

The event at Rava Winery, located at 6785 Creston Road in Paso Robles, will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Cocktails and wine will be served, and a silent auction held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with dinner served from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The live auction will take place from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. as dessert is being served. Music and fun will cap off the evening. Cocktail attire or 1920s Era dress is recommended.

Purchase a table for Harvest, Hope, and Healing at cscslo.org/gala or call the Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast directly at (805)238-4411.

The mission of Cancer Support Community-California Central Coast is to help those affected by cancer and their loved ones enhance their health and well-being. With a motto of “So that no one faces cancer alone.”

CSC-CCC provides a professional program of social and emotional support, as well as, education in order for participants to learn vital skills that will enable them regain control, reduce isolation, and restore hope, regardless of the stage of disease. Fundraisers, private donations, and sponsors enable CSC-CCC to continue our work in the local community.

If you or a loved one is facing a cancer diagnosis, we at Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast want you to know you are not alone and we are here to support you. For more information about CSC-CCC, please visit our website cscslo.org or call (805)238-4411.

