Gordon Lee Stewart passed away the morning of April 11, 2024, at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Gordon was born July 8, 1937, in Monterey Park, CA., to Arthur and Paulene Stewart. After high school, he joined the Air Force and served as an Airplane Mechanic, which he thoroughly enjoyed. After his discharge from the Air Force, he married the love of his life, Barbara Stewart, and opened Springs Wheel Shop in Paso Robles with the assistance of his Father-in-Law, Cyrus Hulbert. In 1972, he moved the shop to Atascadero and renamed it Stewart’s Wheel Shop. In 2009, at the age of 72, he retired and closed the shop to travel and spend more time with his wife.

Gordon was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, and brother. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Stewart; his son, Adam, and his wife, Stepanie; his son, Aaron, and his wife, Andrea; and his Grandson, Gavin.

A celebration of life will be held on June 1, 2024, in Paso Robles, California.

