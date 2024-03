On behalf of the Brard Family, we would like to welcome all to honor and celebrate the life of Taylor “Shorty” Brard.

The memorial service will be at Atascadero Bible Church on Saturday, March 16th, at 10:00 a.m. Following the service, a celebration of life will be at Santa Margarita Ranch, 9000 Yerba Buena Ave, Santa Margarita, CA 93453, from 12:30 to 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Brard family would like any donations made in Taylor’s honor to Atascadero Bible Church, “send a kid to camp.”

