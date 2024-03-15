Everybody is unique and needs often change during various stages in life. For the month of March, we’re focusing on Women’s Health, so let’s discuss some amazing LifeSeasons products that can help you on your journey through womanhood. LifeSeasons’ entire line, as well as Motherlove’s More Milk Plus will be 20 percent off!

Premense-T by LifeSeasons promotes healthy menstrual cycles, hormonal balance, nourishes reproductive tissue, supports tone, aids circulation, and eases breast tenderness as well as menstrual cramps. When taken for at least two months, hormones rebalance, irritability starts to diminish, and cramps become less intense.

Pausitivi-T by LifeSeasons promotes a healthy reproductive system and nourishes tissues affected by the hormonal shifts of menopause. After taking it for about two months, many have noticed diminished or less intense menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, and vaginal tissue discomfort.

Beau-T by LifeSeasons supports healthy tissues throughout the body. Packed with ingredients like biotin, collagen, horsetail, and turmeric, it nourishes hair, skin, and nails. After eight weeks of use, you may notice faster hair growth, stronger nails, and healthier skin. No matter what age or stage you’re at, this is truly a product that every woman can benefit from.

Urinary-X by LifeSeasons is targeted support for urinary tract health and combating yeast infections, providing fast and effective relief within 24-48 hours. Using all-natural ingredients such as Cranberry and D-mannose to support the urinary tract, it also encourages a normal immune response, provides antioxidant support and promotes healthy levels of microflora.

We are happy to announce that we are now offering free classes to empower you on your health journey. Check us out on Instagram and Facebook, or our website naturalalternativenutrition.com for the latest new products and schedule.

Wishing you Health and Happiness,

The Team at The Natural Alternative

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

