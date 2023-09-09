This time of year, as we think about going back to school, we also come face-to-face with all the germs and colds that our kids will inevitably bring home. Protect yourself, your kids and your household with Wellness Formula®.

Source Naturals Advanced Immune Support delivers high-potency vitamin C, plus more than 30 other vitamins, minerals, and time-tested herbs. Unlike single-action formulas, the ingredients in Wellness Formula® work deeply at the cellular level to provide support for the multiple, interdependent body systems that impact immune health. This comprehensive formula provides ingredients for a healthy stress response and a strong respiratory system and it contains a full array of antioxidants.

Wellness Formula® addresses the root causes of winter season challenges. There are a few different ways to take Wellness Formula®, such as Capsule, Tablet, Herbal Resistance Liquid, and Wellness Colloidal Silver Throat Spray. Specifically for kids, they also have their Wellness Herbal Kids™ and Wellness Children’s Immune Chewable™.

Wellness Herbal Kids™ contains a powerful combination of herbs.

Immune support remains a priority, no matter the time of year, but not all immune support displays the power of the natural world quite like Wellness Herbal Kids™, a potent combination of time-tested herbs designed to help support your child’s developing immune system. Formulated based on the revered Chinese herbal complex Yin Chiao, this herbaceous liquid also integrates botanicals from Native American herbal traditions for well-rounded respiratory support, seasonal balance, and overall wellness.

Wellness Immune Chewable™ is a robust formula designed to mobilize immune defenses during the cold weather season. A powerful herbal-nutrient blend — including echinacea, elderberry, marshmallow root, mushroom extracts, and zinc — is combined with advanced special ingredients such as beta-glucan and transfer factor. Wellness Immune Chewable™ is carefully formulated to address the body’s intricate immune system by various biological pathways.

Wellness Formula® is the one-stop supplement powerhouse that encompasses most of the vital herbs and nutrients one needs to boost our immunity — not just during the cold and flu season but all year long.

Make sure to stop by The Natural Alternative Nutrition Center and take advantage of our 20 percent off Sale on all Wellness Formula Products for the month of September!

Thank You for your continued support,

The Team at The Natural Alternative

