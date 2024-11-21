PASO ROBLES — Must! Charities embarks on a $326,000 collaboration with Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (PRYAC) to invest in students, staff, safety, and technology. Investing today in staff, staff benefits, and safety measures lays the foundation for Paso Robles Youth Arts to expand and increase its capacity and offerings in the future.

PRYAC provides accessible, high-quality after-school programs in arts, music, dance, theater, culinary, and media arts. Strategically centered in one of Paso Robles’ lowest-income areas, the center makes arts education accessible to some of the region’s most underserved youth. When the arts are equitably accessible, they bridge the gap between low- and high-income students, creating a foundation for success that extends beyond the classroom.

“Arts education has proven to have a transformative impact on youth, performing better academically and being more civically engaged,” said Becky Gray, executive director of Must! Charities. “Our board and Collaborative Circle were compelled by the overwhelming amount of evidence coupled with the incredible work PRYAC does in our community to make an investment today that will increase youth served in the future. We are absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity.”

The Building a Future project collaboration between Must! Charities and PRYAC addresses critical needs that will enhance safety and support staff to create a secure, welcoming environment for youth. By focusing on facility security and staffing, PRYAC will improve the learning atmosphere, ensure accountability, and offer a safe after-school space for community youth to engage in arts.

Key improvements include:

Installing a double-door entry system for enhanced security

Implementing a state-of-the-art video surveillance system for greater visibility and safety

Increasing long-term benefits for full-time employees

Hiring a full time office administrator

Purchasing student management software

“At PRYAC we serve over 600 students a year, with a daily focus on providing the very best arts education learning atmosphere,” says Barby Wunsch, executive director of PRYAC. “In working with Must! Charities, we had the opportunity to step back from daily operations and identify what a collaboration of this magnitude could do to expand programs and students served. As a result, this project invests in operational costs that will help increase growth in the coming years, ultimately contributing even more to our vibrant and resilient community.”

To find out more about the Must! Charities fundraising charitable campaigns, visit mustcharities.org

