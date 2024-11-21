Committed to removing financial barriers for all to attend

PASO ROBLES — After a nearly decade-long hiatus, Georgia Brown Elementary’s fifth-grade students will once again attend Camp KEEP By the Sea, an immersive four-day science camp where students will have the opportunity to explore tide pools, observe wildlife, and participate in hands-on activities that align with California’s Next Generation Science Standards (CA NGSS). The PTO has paired its commitment to bring this experience back with a promise to ensure every student has the opportunity to attend, regardless of financial circumstances.

Only one in four California fourth- and eighth-graders are proficient in science — a statistic that has remained unchanged for years — highlighting the critical need for equitable and robust science education (National Center of Education Statistics). Opportunities like Camp KEEP address this gap by providing a hands-on approach to science, fostering critical thinking, informed decision-making, and preparing students for the demands of a future workforce increasingly reliant on STEM skills. Experiences like these are essential to building a foundation of science literacy that empowers the next generation.

“We are so proud to bring this program back to our school and grateful to our community for making it possible,” said Courtney Perales, PTO president at Georgia Brown. “Every student deserves the chance to learn and grow through experiences like this.”

PTO board members visited all three fifth-grade classrooms on Friday morning to share the exciting news and build enthusiasm among the students.

To support the program, the PTO has organized a fundraiser where students will invite family, friends, and neighbors to contribute for a chance to win a YETI cooler filled with local gift cards and swag. This campaign encourages students to take an active role in raising funds while providing a fun incentive for the community to participate. If you know a fifth-grader at Georgia Brown, ask how you can join in and support this effort.

Additionally, the PTO has recognized the diverse nature of its constituency and is committed to eliminating financial barriers, ensuring every student can attend regardless of their family’s financial circumstances. To help make this a reality, the Georgia Brown PTO is seeking additional sponsorships and donations from businesses, organizations, and individuals who are passionate about investing in the next generation of scientists, engineers, and environmental stewards.

The PTO invites businesses, families, and individuals to contribute to this effort. Those interested in making a difference in the lives of local students can contact Courtney Perales at GeorgiaBrownPTO@gmail.com for more details on how to sponsor.

About Georgia Brown Dual Immersion

Georgia Brown Dual Immersion K-8 School is a bilingual education institution in Paso Robles that began in 1998. Its mission is to promote academic excellence through a comprehensive dual-language curriculum, fostering cultural awareness, and creating opportunities for all students to thrive in a globalized world. Georgia Brown is committed to helping students develop fluency in both English and Spanish, empowering them to succeed academically while fostering mutual respect and understanding among diverse communities.

Feature Image: Interested fifth-graders at Georgia Brown Dual Immersion K-6 School will have a chance to attend Camp KEEP, an immersive science-based, four-day camp. Contributed Photo

