Investigators confirmed the victim was a teenage girl

PASO ROBLES—In the evening of Monday, Feb. 7, Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies responded to a fatal train accident in Paso Robles.

According to a press release from PRPD, The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Riverside Ave. Officers and paramedics from the Paso Robles Emergency Services arrived on the scene and located a single victim under the train. The female victim was declared deceased on scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking southbound on the tracks when she was struck by a northbound Amtrack train heading from Los Angeles to Seattle, Washington.

Amtrak posted on their Twitter page, Amtrak Alerts, “Coast Starlight Train 14 which departed Los Angeles (LAX) on 2/7 is currently being held in Paso Robles (PRB) due to a trespasser incident.”

The page then provided an update, “Coast Starlight Train 14, which departed Los Angeles (LAX) on 2/7 is back on the move and currently operating approx 5 hr late.”

It was later confirmed by police the pedestrian was a teenage girl struck and killed by the train. Investigators say the girl was walking southbound along the tracks with a group of friends when she was unable to get off the tracks in time.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) sent out an e-mail to George H. Flamson Middle School students and families Monday night.

It reads in part, “We are saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help you and your child as you need. Our prayers go our to all of the family and friends of this dear child.”

The district is offering crisis intervention to students who may need help during this time.

As of this time, the PRPD has not released a name. Given the victim is a juvenile, they will not be releasing that information and are handling the tragic accident as sensitively as possible. At this time, the department does not have any further information.

This is currently an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call PRPD at 805-237-6464.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new details become available.

