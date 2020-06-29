PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Recreation Enhances Community Foundation, in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services, has decided to delay the Concerts’ start in the Park series until further notice.

“We’d love to host concerts this summer if we are able to,” stated Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager for the City of Paso Robles. “We’re doing everything we can to keep the concerts on the calendar while still working within the guidelines. We’ll be back when it is safe for large groups to gather, and physical distancing guidelines have been lifted.”

Recreation Services works within compliance of the current State and County guidelines for gatherings. The Paso Robles Concerts in the Park series regularly draws approximately 2,500 people to the Downtown City Park. The safety and well-being of the residents of Paso Robles remain the highest priority, Plescia stated.

For additional concert information, contact Recreation Services at 805 237-3987 or email lplescia@prcity.com.

Paso Robles Recreation Services is located at 600 Nickerson Dr. in Paso Robles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related