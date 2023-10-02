Nationally recognized watercolor artist supports local youth

PASO ROBLES — From the earliest age he can remember, David J. Rogers wanted to be an artist. Fast forward, he pursued what he loved and began a professional career 25 years ago. Today his art has been seen by people from around the world.

In their Morro Bay gallery, David and his wife Peggy not only show David’s work, but also teach workshops and mentorship sessions that attract international art students. Most recently at their September plein-air painting retreat, 34 students attended from as far away as the United Kingdom. On the final day, two of David’s paintings from the retreat were auctioned to support a local charity; Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (Youth Arts) was the worthy beneficiary.

“We are pleased to present this check to you in the sum of $775,” Peggy told Ann Berry-Gallegos, executive director at Youth Arts. “We hope that this donation will help the young future artists in our community.”

Youth Arts aligns perfectly with the Rogers’ commitment to teaching new generations of artists.

“We are very grateful for Peggy and David’s support of our arts education program,” says Berry-Gallegos. “Self-

expression through art — exemplified by David’s work — is a cornerstone of Youth Arts. This donation will help us continue offering life-changing arts experiences to area children through our accessible no-cost afterschool classes.”

