Dining with the Arts event features local bands, auctions, and entertainment to support youth programs at PRYAC

PASO ROBLES — Join the community for an evening in the Wild, Wild West at this year’s Dining with the Arts fundraiser benefiting the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (PRYAC). The event will feature musical entertainment from two local bands — PB&J, which includes PRYAC instructor Podge Cross, and Bremen Town, featuring PRYAC instructor Sarah Blick.

This event offers the community the opportunity to show support for the services provided to youth at the nonprofit.Tickets, priced at $100, are still available and include dinner, beer, wine, appetizers, entertainment, and live and silent auctions, with Dr. James Brescia serving as auctioneer. Gina Fitzpatrick, CEO of the Paso Robles/Templeton Chamber of Commerce, will act as the evening’s emcee. Costumes and Western wear are encouraged, and attendees can look forward to an evening full of surprises, laughter, and saloon-style fun.

The event will be held at the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, located at 3201 Spring St., Paso Robles, on Saturday, Oct. 5, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

Special thanks go to Paso Robles Rotary Club, the event’s presenting sponsor, and to Sunrise Rotary Club for serving as BBQ Pitmasters. The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center also extends its gratitude to the community for their continued support.

For more information and tickets, visit auctria.events/2024DWTA.

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center provides affordable after-school arts programs for youth ages 5 to 18, offering classes in art, dance, music, theater, and more. Founded by Donna Berg, it fosters creativity, confidence, and community support, enriching over 11,000 lives.

For more information, visit pryoutharts.org.

