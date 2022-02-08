The suspect was transported to the SLO County Jail for several felonies

PASO ROBLES—Early in the morning, on Tuesday, Feb 8, around 3 a.m., the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) received a call regarding a sexual assault in the 400 block of Kenton Ct. The investigation revealed a male suspect broke into a home and sexually assaulted a female adult victim, who was asleep at the time.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of responding Officers. The Department’s police canine (K9 Renzo) was used to track the suspect to a nearby house, where officers contacted and identified 30-year-old Paso Robles resident Courtney Quiros.

Quiros was arrested and transported to the SLO County Jail for several felonies relating to the burglary and sexual assault.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

