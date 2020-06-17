UPDATE: According to reports Mr. Shahan was located in Paso Robles Tuesday afternoon shortly after he was reported missing by the Paso Robles Police Department. The Sheriff’s office released a follow up stating the 67-year-old John Shahan was found safe by law enforcement following today’s press release. Shahan was reported missing on May 30, 2020 by family members. The Sheriff’s Office would like the thank the community for their assistance in this case.

Original Press Release:

PASO ROBLES – The Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing person out of Paso Robles. 67-year-old John Shahan was reported missing on 5-30-20 by family members. Shahan is white, 6’3″ tall, 210 pounds with grey hair and green eyes. His last known address was in the Jardine Road area of Paso Robles, however he may currently be living out of his vehicle.

Shahan is believed to be driving a grey 2005 Dodge Durango with Utah license plate 9G3AG. Shahan has spent time traveling between Arizona, Utah, California, Colorado, and Hawaii. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-781-4550.

