CAMBRIA — A Cambria man was arrested Oct. 5 after reportedly threatening to kill himself, police and his mom, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 5, SLO County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding a suicidal subject in the 3200 block of Bradford Circle in Cambria. Witnesses reported seeing 36-year-old Adam Helyar inside his Cambria residence covered in blood and making threats to harm law enforcement officers.









Adam Helyar of Cambria was arrested Oct. 5 after threatening to kill deputies, himself and his mom. Photos courtesy of San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office

A few days prior, Helyar had threatened to kill his mother, who also lived at the residence and had made statements to her about ambushing and killing law enforcement officers.

When deputies arrived, they were aware this could potentially turn into a suicide-by-cop situation. Helyar was seen throwing items, including wooden chairs, down an embankment in the back yard. Helyar was also wearing a T-shirt with the handwritten words “Cop Killer” on it.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the residence. Recognizing that Helyar was going through a mental health crisis, the deputies began negotiating with Helyar. He continued going in and out of his home during the negotiations. At one point, Helyar refused commands to show his hands and began running toward the deputies.

At that time, deputies shot less-lethal bean bag rounds at Helyar, striking him. Helyar ran back inside his residence, came back out and returned to where the deputies were located. He again refused commands to show his hands and began yelling obscenities at the deputies. Helyar had access to multiple weapons nearby, including a pellet gun that resembled a handgun, two machetes and an open folding knife.

Deputies surrounded and subdued Helyar. A deputy accompanied Helyar as he was transported by ambulance to be medically cleared. At this time, the deputy stated Helyar made threats to kill the deputy and the deputy’s family.

Once Helyar was medically cleared at the hospital, he was booked into the SLO County Jail. Helyar was arrested on suspicion of resisting a law enforcement officer and threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize. Helyar is receiving mental health care while in custody.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related