PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services is offering a Teen Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training course this July, providing local youth the opportunity to learn critical disaster preparedness and emergency response skills.

Open to teenagers, the free course will cover disaster preparedness, fire safety, first aid, search and rescue, and more. The program is part of a national FEMA initiative designed to empower youth to safely respond in emergency situations at home, school, or in the community.

The training begins Tuesday, July 8 and includes multiple units taught over several days. Teen CERT also offers a valuable pathway for those considering careers in emergency services or disaster response.

To register, email John Spooner, Training Coordinator, at NorthSLOCountyCERT@gmail.com or call (805) 588-2172

