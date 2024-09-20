By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

After 30 collective years as a Deputy Sheriff for the SLO County Sheriff’s Department and as a private investigator, John Glau decided to become an insurance agent. Cal Poly alumnus Glau says he “wanted to continue to make a positive impact in other areas” and decided to focus on the health insurance system.

John Glau

His deep roots on the Central Coast, dating back to 1881 with his great-great-grandparents, and now his four children and soon-to-be nine grandchildren all still living in the area, ignited a desire to provide assistance in another way to the community. “I was struck by how complex the healthcare system can be and saw many people paying far more than necessary for policies that didn’t suit their needs,” he explains.

Wanting to help people navigate the complicated system, he realized it wasn’t about trying to convince someone they needed a product they would never use, but it was to help them get something they need at an affordable price.

He received his California and Arizona licenses and enjoys assisting people in selecting the best health insurance plan based on their specific needs. “Every person’s situation is different, and a plan that works perfectly for one person may not be suitable for another,” Glau says. “By taking the time to get to know each person and understand their specific life circumstances, I can recommend the best plan for their needs.” He also provides “ancillary health insurance plans such as Dental, vision, and hearing coverage.”

Glau likes working with and getting to know people. “The end goal is obviously to gather facts so I can find the best plan to meet their needs, but the best part is just sitting there with them, having a conversation, and getting to know them like you’re at a social gathering meeting new friends,” he adds.

John Glau Insurance

244 Pine St # 205, Paso Robles

(805) 222-0199

