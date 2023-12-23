Preparing for the man in red’s Paso Robles arrival

Unknowingly, while Paso Robles was going about their usual business, the big man in red made a secret visit to our downtown. On his trip south, the ever-jolly Saint Nicholas granted Paso Robles Press Magazine with an exclusive interview.

During his break from supervising the toy shop and checking his list twice, Santa Claus discussed with us where the children of Paso Robles stand on the nice list and what the true meaning of the season is all about.

SANTA ON BEING SANTA:

Paso Robles Press Magazine: How does it feel to be Santa Claus?

SANTA: It’s amazing, and I cherish each moment of it to have the privilege to surprise and put joy into the kid’s hearts.

SANTA ON COOKIES:

PRM: We know cookies are kind of your thing. Do you have a favorite?

SANTA: I am into the classics. My favorite cookies are the old-fashioned sugar cookies with a little bit of icing or snickerdoodles. Those are my two favorites.

SANTA ON HIS OTHER FAVORITE EATS:

PRM: When you are in Paso Robles, where is your favorite place to eat, and what do you order?

SANTA: Well, my favorite place is Pappy McGregor’s on Pine Street in the heart of downtown. I enjoy their steak bites — even though it’s not on the menu anymore, but as Santa, I have some pull there.

SANTA ON HIS FAVORITE CHRISTMAS ENTERTAINMENT:

PRM: Does Santa Claus have a favorite Christmas movie?

SANTA: I do enjoy a more recent rendition of myself, The Christmas Chronicles, starring Kurt Russell. It epitomizes what Christmas is all about — the kids. I like that this version of Santa gets to go on an adventure with the children. I don’t usually have that opportunity, but maybe that is a good thing.

PRM: What about a favorite Christmas song?

SANTA: Well, that is an easy one. ‘Joy to the World’ — for me, it sums up the true meaning of Christmas and the reason for the season.

SANTA ON MAKING YOUR CHRISTMAS LIST:

PRM: Do you have any tips for kids making their Christmas lists?

SANTA: While I know my list is an incentive for good behavior, I do enjoy being able to honor the children who have consistently been on good behavior throughout the year.

SANTA ON DECEMBER 24:

PRM: How is it to be able to go around the whole world in a single night?

SANTA: I look forward to that all year. Of course, I have to build up my energy to be able to keep up with all the miracles that occur on that night and have the ability to see every child and person that is needed to be seen and deliver the gifts. It’s exhilarating, and there’s nothing like it in the world.

SANTA ON HIS REINDEER:

PRM: The reindeer obviously play an important role in the big night. How can we support them during their travels on Christmas Eve?

SANTA: They are so busy on Christmas Eve, but they are also so happy knowing they are bringing the kids joy that they don’t really think about eating. But rest assured, the reindeer get a special meal prior to taking off that night which ensures they will have enough energy to make the worldly trip.

SANTA ON INTERACTING WITH THE KIDDOS IN THE COMMUNITY:

PRM: Have the children in Paso Robles been good this year?

SANTA: Yes, considering the circumstances, they have been very good. The children of Paso Robles have gone through a lot of changes in the last few years, and that can be tough on anyone. However, a few are on thin ice — they know who they are.

SANTA ON DOWNTOWN LIGHTING

PRM: At the Downtown Light Ceremony, Mrs. Claus was successful in overcoming the Grinch’s attempt to ruin Christmas. How do you feel about the community coming together with Mrs. Claus to overcome the Grinch’s mischief?

SANTA: I think it’s great. It is a time Mrs. Claus can show her strength and power to overcome anything negative — especially the Grinch. The Downtown Light Ceremony is special for many reasons. Mrs. Claus is always excited and filled with Christmas spirit when she returns to the North Pole after lighting downtown. Watching the community come together to sing warms any old soul’s heart, but what makes it better is what the ceremony represents — the Lights of Hope supporting the Cancer Support Community.

Where can you meet Santa?

62nd Annual Christmas Light Parade on December 2 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Paso Robles

Santa at the Holiday House in Paso Robles City Park starting December 10 through December 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

37th Annual Vine Street Victorian Showcase on December 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.

33rd Annual Victorian Teddy Bear Tea on December 16 from 2 to 4 p.m.

