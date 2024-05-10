This last month of Spring is chock-full of celebrations from beginning to end. It’s time to get outside and enjoy “The National Wildflower Month,” sunshine, and our beautiful world.

“I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day. When it’s cold outside, I’ve got the month of May” — Smokey Robinson even sings about it!

May 1 is May Day — that means we’re halfway between the Spring Equinox and the Summer Solstice. We’re coming out of hibernation. On May 2, several million people from different faiths are called to prayer for the USA and our leaders. This National Day of Prayer was founded by Congress in 1952 and signed by President Truman.

Karyl Lammers

You’re invited to the annual Olive and Lavender Festival in Downtown City Park on the 11th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to enjoy everything olive and lavender. You’ll be able to taste, smell, and purchase olive and lavender oils, plants, and trees. There will be all kinds of artist and craft vendors along with tastings of wine, beer, and spirits throughout the day. Admission is free. This is one of Paso’s most popular events. Thanks again, Downtown Main Street Association, for keeping this tradition for everyone to enjoy. Reminder: This is the perfect time and place to find that special gift for Mom; the next day is Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12.

The following Saturday, May 18, is Armed Forces Day. Time to honor the men and women currently serving in our Armed Forces. When you see them say, “Thank you for your service and what you do for our country.”

Wine has been flowing from Vines in Paso Robles for over 50 years. The annual Wine Fest weekend is May 16 through 19, when the Event Center and over 100 wineries throughout the region will open their doors to you, enhancing your Paso Robles Wine Region experience. Go to pasowine.com for details.

Thursday, May 23, presents to us our May Full Flower Moon. Enjoy!

It’s Memorial Day Weekend — in Paso Robles that means classic cars in the City Park on Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Golden State Classics Car Club has a jam-packed day for all enthusiasts. Friday night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. is a gathering at Estrella Warbirds for participants and friends to have dinner and enjoy the music. Go to info@goldenstateclassics.org for all details.

Remember when we had the Cruise Night on Fridays before the Show on Saturday? Hundreds of cars peacefully cruised Spring Street for several hours, the streets were lined with families from all over North County (and beyond). It was the place to go and see old friends and meet new ones. On Saturday, the park overflowed and the entire town was full of classic cars. There were lines outside of shops and restaurants all day and into the evenings. Everyone made money all weekend long. What we now call the good ole days. And a reminder: nothing stays the same!

Monday, May 27, is the official federal holiday Memorial Day in the USA, to honor U.S. military personnel who died while serving in our Armed Forces. The Paso Robles District Cemetery will have services at 11 a.m.

As we exit this fun-filled month and move into June, it’s time to move more slowly and engage your five senses in the great outdoors.

