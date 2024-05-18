By Camille DeVaul and Maylia Baird

Get ready to start your engines Paso Robles because the 16th annual Golden State Classics Car Show is returning to downtown this Memorial Day Weekend. The annual event not only brings downtown to life with the colorful classic engines but also is one of the nonprofits largest fundraisers for the community.

“I really like being a part of the car club. It’s a fun group, and we do a lot of things, and we raise a lot of money for charity,” said Robin Smith, a dedicated member of the Golden State Classics Car Club.

In December, the nonprofit partnered with the Late Night Cruizers Car Club and Daniels Wood Land to put on a car show that ended up raising $12,000 for the oy Bank of Greater Paso Robles. Additionally, in 2023, they made $1,000 donations each to Hilltop Christian Fellowship, Boys & Girls Clubs of Paso Robles, Rotary Interact High School Club, and the Cancer Support Community of the Central Coast. They also donated $750 to Coats for Kids Atascadero and the Woodland Auto Display, and then $500 to Loaves & Fishes, Paso Robles — that makes a total $18,000 donated to local nonprofits.

When asked what her favorite model to see at the show, Robin says she enjoys the older styles from the 20s and 30s, “especially if they’ve been modified, turned into hot rods or lowered. And I like the craftsmanship involved in taking an old car and bringing it back to life.”

New this year at the show will be the “Model Building Make & Take.” Free for kids ages 8 to 14, all you have to do is register ahead of time at goldenstateclassics.org and then you are in to make your snap-together model car. The models will then be displayed to compete for prizes and awards.

William Chun, who is a fan of seeing classic Mustangs at the show (especially if its Highland Green colored), will be manning the model car activity for the kids.

“I’ve always been a car fanatic, and this is actually my first time participating in the event,” said William who is looking forward to helping at the show.

Also new this year is the Poker Walk. Stroll around downtown and collect cards for your winning hand. You can win cash prizes and gift certificates. Each car or truck registration receives a Poker Walk playing form and the public is invited to play too.

Back by popular demand, the weekend begins with the Pre-Show Party held at the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles on May 24, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The party’s $25 tickets aren’t sold at the door, and given the high demand of the event, it is recommended to get your tickets early. Tickets include a buffet dinner, a tour of the Woodland Auto Display, and live music and dancing with the ’60s rock ‘n roll band Unfinished Business.

For more information on the May show or the Golden State Classic Car Club, visit goldenstateclassics.org

Event Details:

16th Annual Golden State Classics Car Show

Saturday, May 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Paso Robles Downtown City Park

Free for the public to attend.

Friday Night Pre-Show Party

Friday, May 24, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Estrella Warbirds Museum Hangar 1

Paso Robles

