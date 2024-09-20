By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

Originally established in 1982 by a retired UPS driver, Perry’s Parcel has since been owned and run by Karen Brown for the last 22 years.

Since purchasing Perry’s, Karen has transformed the company. Over the years, she has added a variety of services and gift items that make her location the largest locally owned gift shop in North County, in addition to offering the widest selection of shipping partners (UPS, FedEx, DHL, USPS, GLS). Perry’s Parcel is a one-stop shop where you can shop, wrap, pack, and ship, all within a welcoming atmosphere. In addition to finding a gift for anyone on your list, their services have been expanded to offer wine shipping, fingerprinting, notary, copy and printing, typing services, shredding, laminating and binding, custom invitations, private mailbox services with 24/hour access, and more.

Karen’s expansion also includes what once was local same-day delivery services, to now being a TSA-certified Indirect Air Carrier to provide same-day delivery services throughout the United States. Perry’s also now provides warehousing services. They operate two warehouses, one in Atascadero and another in Santa Maria, providing just-in-time deliveries for their clients. Perry’s logistic services operate 24/7/365.

Perry’s has 45 employees and Karen’s daughter, Katie Deurloo, “is the next generation to continue ensuring that Perry’s remains as an active and viable company for our community,” Karen says.

Prior to owning Perry’s, Karen was in a corporate business environment and after moving to North County 25 years ago, she looked for “a business to purchase that served the community as I wanted the rest of my career to have a more personal touch,” she explains. Her favorite aspect is working directly with members of the community, building relationships with her customers, and knowing that what they do helps provide needed services. She also loves that as a small business they can respond faster to new ideas meeting their customer’s evolving needs, creating a direct line between the company and those they service.

