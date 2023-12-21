A-1 Glass has become synonymous with quality and excellence in the glass industry. Headed by the dedicated duo of Bryan Carroll and Sophia Stephens, along with their committed team, A-1 Glass has not only met but exceeded the expectations of the community, earning awards like the 2022 Beautification of the Year Award from the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce.

The journey of A-1 Glass is a testament to the owners’ passion and unwavering commitment. This year marked a decade since they established their roots at the current location, a milestone celebrated with pride. In 2020, they took ownership of the showroom and shop, providing them with a canvas to realize their dreams. A-1 Glass prides itself on core values such as integrity and credibility, ensuring that every product and service they offer reflects a standard of quality that customers can trust. Their comprehensive solutions cater to both residential and commercial needs, making them the go-to choice for homeowners, builders, architects, and even car and RV owners.

What sets A-1 Glass apart in the auto glass industry is their unique position as one of the few RV glass replacement companies in the area. Offering both mobile and in-shop services, they employ state-of-the-art calibration technology for newer cars, eliminating the need for a trip to the dealer. Additionally, they provide walk-in rock chip repairs, preventing windshield damage from escalating. A-1 Glass is a proud member of Solargard’s Panorama elite window film network, delivering top-tier automotive and architectural window film products. With the largest window and door showroom in North County, they supply and install window and door packages, including entry and interior doors.

With a decade of excellence behind them, A-1 Glass continues to be a beacon of quality and reliability on the Central Coast.

A-1 Glass

705 Paso Robles St, Paso Robles

(805) 227-6697

a1glasswindows.com

