In Cambria, when Dr. Gong retired in late 2021, a band of doctors came together to fill the void and bring Coastal Pines Medical Group (CPMG) into existence as quickly as possible, opening its doors March 1, 2022.

CPMG has two qualified board certified family medicine physicians, Dr. Brooke LaDuca and Dr. Kat Estopinal. The collaborative effort of the two physicians sharing a background in family medicine and a deep commitment to caring for their patients, has adopted a membership-based practice model. It allows the physician to spend quality time with patients, as well as being more cost effective and providing more in-depth care. Patients pay the monthly membership fee and thereafter visits can be billed to their accepted their insurance companies.

Membership allows for longer appointments, more time for in-depth and holistic care, better availability for urgent visits, even same-day appointments. The staff knows the members by name and the doctors understand them as people, not as a 15-minute visit. This more well-rounded relationship between patients and their physician, ultimately results in higher quality care.

CPMG is overseen by lead physician Dr. LaDuca, but patients may also be seen by Dr. Estopinal, and Nurse Practitioner Karen Chestnut. Dr. LaDuca has decades of experience, training student doctors and leading the medical team at Long Beach Memorial Hospital as well as in Ultrasound, International Medicine and Lifestyle Medicine. Completing her medical training through he U.S. Army and most recently serving as a the Director of Soldier Medical Readiness Support Center at Camp Humphreys in in South Korea, Dr. Estopinal has expertise in Evidence-Based Medicine and Women’s Health.

The award-winning physicians are local to Cambria and see the need for medical care in their community. If referrals are necessary, CPMG works closely with the relevant specialists to help coordinate their members’ care.

Coastal Pines Medical Group

2150 Main Street, Cambria

(805) 927-1673

coastalpinesmedical.com

