Paso Robles Magazine’s Mocktails & Cocktail Tasting at Pappy McGregor’s
By the Paso Robles Magazine Editorial Board
Photos by Hayley Mattson
As the holiday season draws near, it’s the perfect time to immerse yourself in the world of mixology and uncover exciting new flavors that will elevate your festive celebrations. In preparation for this year’s annual holiday taste contest, our team embarked on a delightful journey to Pappy McGregor, a beloved local gem nestled in the heart of downtown Paso Robles.
Our journey into the world of holiday mixology was made even more enjoyable as we were hosted by Donovan Schmit, President and CEO of the Park & Pine Group, along with his talented team. Together, we explored a lineup of signature cocktails and exclusive holiday creations, setting the stage for a memorable afternoon filled with tantalizing flavors and creative concoctions. Pappy McGregor’s expert mixologists amazed us in four categories: Presentation, Aroma, Taste, and Originality. Each category showcased a standout cocktail that left an indelible mark on our palates.
During this holiday season, be sure to make a visit to Pappy McGregor’s and savor the favorites selected by our team! Our winning choices are highlighted below. Here’s to a season brimming with extraordinary cocktails and unforgettable moments! Cheers!
Category Winners
Presentation — Smoked Maple Old Fashion
Aroma — Sugar and Spice
Taste — Tango After Midnight
Originality — The Final Say
Staff Pick Cocktail
Taste Winner
Tango After Midnight
Cocktail
Reposado tequila + tamarind + lemon + five spiced simple + tajin brown sugar rim + torched orange + rocks
Break the Chain
Cocktail
blackberry bramble gin + rosemary simple + lemon + orange liqueur + torched rosemary + served up
Originality Winner
The Final Say
Cocktail
last word play * botanist gin + clarified lime + luxardo cherry + green chartreuse + orange liqueur + butterfly pea ice + served up
Keep on Fallin
Cocktail
Rosemary apple infused gin + cranberry simple + orange + egg white + sugar cookie + served up
Presentation Winner
Smoked Maple Old Fashion
Cocktail
Whistle pig piggy back rye + smoke + whistle pig estate maple syrup + large rock
Irish Coffee Slushie
Cocktail
Made with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey & topped with house whipped cream
Un Cafecito
Cocktail
Cold brew infused tequila + oat milk + ancho chile + piloncillo syrup + vegan foam + cobble ice
Staff Pick Mocktail
Aroma Winner
Sugar and Spice
Mocktail
Apple cider + spiced cranberry + orange juice
South for the Winter
Mocktail
Charred pineapple + coconut + lime
PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE
Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™
To subscribe or advertise, click here.