Paso Robles Magazine’s Mocktails & Cocktail Tasting at Pappy McGregor’s

By the Paso Robles Magazine Editorial Board

Photos by Hayley Mattson

As the holiday season draws near, it’s the perfect time to immerse yourself in the world of mixology and uncover exciting new flavors that will elevate your festive celebrations. In preparation for this year’s annual holiday taste contest, our team embarked on a delightful journey to Pappy McGregor, a beloved local gem nestled in the heart of downtown Paso Robles.

Our journey into the world of holiday mixology was made even more enjoyable as we were hosted by Donovan Schmit, President and CEO of the Park & Pine Group, along with his talented team. Together, we explored a lineup of signature cocktails and exclusive holiday creations, setting the stage for a memorable afternoon filled with tantalizing flavors and creative concoctions. Pappy McGregor’s expert mixologists amazed us in four categories: Presentation, Aroma, Taste, and Originality. Each category showcased a standout cocktail that left an indelible mark on our palates.

During this holiday season, be sure to make a visit to Pappy McGregor’s and savor the favorites selected by our team! Our winning choices are highlighted below. Here’s to a season brimming with extraordinary cocktails and unforgettable moments! Cheers!

Category Winners

Presentation — Smoked Maple Old Fashion

Aroma — Sugar and Spice

Taste — Tango After Midnight

Originality — The Final Say

Staff Pick Cocktail

Taste Winner

Tango After Midnight

Cocktail

Reposado tequila + tamarind + lemon + five spiced simple + tajin brown sugar rim + torched orange + rocks

Break the Chain

Cocktail

blackberry bramble gin + rosemary simple + lemon + orange liqueur + torched rosemary + served up

Originality Winner

The Final Say

Cocktail

last word play * botanist gin + clarified lime + luxardo cherry + green chartreuse + orange liqueur + butterfly pea ice + served up

Keep on Fallin

Cocktail

Rosemary apple infused gin + cranberry simple + orange + egg white + sugar cookie + served up

Presentation Winner

Smoked Maple Old Fashion

Cocktail

Whistle pig piggy back rye + smoke + whistle pig estate maple syrup + large rock

Irish Coffee Slushie

Cocktail

Made with Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey & topped with house whipped cream

Un Cafecito

Cocktail

Cold brew infused tequila + oat milk + ancho chile + piloncillo syrup + vegan foam + cobble ice

Staff Pick Mocktail

Aroma Winner

Sugar and Spice

Mocktail

Apple cider + spiced cranberry + orange juice

South for the Winter

Mocktail

Charred pineapple + coconut + lime

Like this: Like Loading...