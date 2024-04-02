PASO ROBLES — The closure of the Centennial Park path/trail for maintenance work is being postponed due to weather and should start in late June.

Maintenance work on the Centennial Park Trail that was scheduled to take place during the PRJUSD (Paso Robles Joint Unified School District) spring break, is being postponed to the summer break, due to excessive rain received over the weekend. With the tight timeframe needed to complete the work, City staff and the maintenance contractor chose to reschedule the planned work rather than negatively impact the students and families who use the trail to walk to and from area schools.

The closure will affect the entirety of the trail, from the trailhead at the end of Lana Street to Nickerson Drive, as well as from the trailhead at Andrea Circle.

While this timing allows for the completion of heavy maintenance, it does not encompass the application of the sealcoat. To properly apply the sealcoat, the contractor will require a full closure of the path/trail for approximately three days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...