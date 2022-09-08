Cooling centers will remain open through Thursday, Sept. 9

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Temporary Cooling Centers will remain open through Thursday, Sept. 9. The library is Paso’s cooling center downtown, and the hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Senior Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Veterans Center is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

An excessive heat warning went into effect beginning Aug. 31, 11 a.m., through now, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of up to 115 and abnormally warm overnight temperatures are expected, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS advises that extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

advertisement

The City of Paso Robles is providing a temporary cooling center at City Hall for the duration of the heat wave.

Cooling Center at City Hall/Library

Paso Robles City Hall and Library at 1000 Spring Street.

The Senior Center at 270 Scott St. and the Veterans Center at 240 Scott St. are public facilities and open to seniors and veterans in need of cooling during their regularly posted business hours.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For tips on staying safe in the heat, visit the website of the SLO Co Office of Emergency Services

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...