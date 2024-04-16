Maintenance activity is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on April 16 and should take between 3-4 hours

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles’ Streets Division and Water Department teams are set to conduct essential nighttime maintenance on the 13th Street Bridge. This maintenance activity is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on April 16 and should take between 3-4 hours.

The primary objective of this maintenance operation is to address the noticeable bump present on each side of the bridge abutments. To ensure minimal disruption to traffic flow, city staff will implement a lane closure strategy, allowing one lane to remain open at all times.

“We understand the importance of maintaining our infrastructure while prioritizing the safety and convenience of our residents and commuters,” said David LaCaro, Public Works Operations Manager. “By conducting this maintenance at 9 p.m., we aim to minimize inconvenience to travelers and ensure the safety of our dedicated City staff.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...