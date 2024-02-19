All residents are reminded to stay out of the riverbed during heavy rainfall events

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol Air Operations Division H-70, lifted three individuals from islands within the Salinas Riverbed Monday morning, Feb. 19, following Sunday night’s heavy rainfall.

The first subject was located by CHP H-70 at approximately 7:30 a.m. during a reconnaissance flight of the area. A second subject was located behind Kohls shortly after, and the third subject was reported by employees of Caliber Collision on North River Road close to 9 a.m. All three subjects were un-injured and left the scene following their removal from the riverbed.

Due to the increase in water responses within the riverbed, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services recently placed a rescue boat in service and has been providing specialized training to staff on boat operations and swift water rescues.

advertisement

The department would like to remind the public the Salinas Riverbed is extremely hazardous during heavy rainfall events and that all residents are advised not to enter the riverbed.

Photos by Camille DeVaul/PRP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...