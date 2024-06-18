Recruits graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy on June 5

NORTH COUNTY — Our police departments in North County have gained three more officers this month following their graduation on Wednesday, June 5, from the Allan Hancock College’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Lompoc.

The graduating Class #24-127 included recruits from law enforcement agencies from San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County. They successfully completed 871 training hours required to graduate from the academy and enter careers as peace officers. Two of those recruits were hired by the Paso Robles Police Department and one by the Atascadero Police Department.

“You should be proud of what you’ve accomplished so far,” Atascadero Police Chief Dan Suttles told the graduates at the ceremony. “You’re just starting your careers and are already well-accomplished.”

Atascadero Police Chief Daniel Suttles spoke to graduating cadets during their graduation ceremony on June 5. Photo courtesy of Allan Hancock College

To graduate, the recruits were required to pass Hancock’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy successfully. During the academy’s 871 hours of instruction, the recruits received training in community policing, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/First Aid, emergency vehicle operations, and other important skills.

“We have grown together not just as individuals, but a team that’s ready to protect and serve our communities with honor and integrity,” said academy graduate, class valedictorian, and newly minted San Luis Obispo Police Department Officer Forrest Brumley. “I am confident that we will go on to have impactful and meaningful careers in law enforcement.”

On June 5, 24 recruits graduated from Allan Hancock College’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc. Photo courtesy of Allan Hancock College

All 24 academy graduates are now employed by local law enforcement agencies including the Arroyo Grande, Atascadero, Grover Beach, Lompoc, Paso Robles, Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria police departments, as well as the UCSB police department and the sheriff’s offices of San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County.

“On June 5, I had the pleasure of attending the graduation at the Allan Hancock College’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy,” Chief Suttles told Paso Robles Press. “The college’s Public Safety Training Complex is an impressive facility that is turning out quality police officers. The Atascadero Police Department is proud to welcomeOfficer Jeremy Queen as our newest officer. These are exciting times for us, and we look forward to sending two more recruits to the next academy class. New officers represent the future of this department and we are pleased to have a world-class training facility in our own backyard.”

Atascadero Police Chief Daniel Suttles (right) and his new officer Jermey Queen. Photo courtesy of Allan Hancock College

The Class #24-127 graduates include Colton Anderson, Logan Bounsall, Forrest Brumley, Samuel Castillo, Norma Escarcega, Brian Garcia, Jacob Gregory, Madison Johnson, Jose Llamas, Landon Maa, Christian Martinez, Giovanni Martinez, Joshua Martinez, Yobanie Martinez, Jeremy Queen, Alex Ramey, David Rodriguez, Luis Ruiz, Zachary Shugart, Fabian Silva, Brennan Stroub, Miguel Tamayo, Michael Truhitte, and Kevin White.

New Paso Robles Officer Colton Anderson (left) with Commander Caleb Davis. Photo by Allan Hancock College New Paso Robles Officer Joshua Martinez (left) with Commander Caleb Davis. Photo by Allan Hancock College

Paso Robles Police Commander Caleb Davis told Paso Robles Press, “We are very excited to have both recruits now working in the city. With the passing of J-20 a few years ago we have been really working to hire great new officers. We found two in Colton and Joshua. We are excited to get them going through the field training program. We are working to build a community based police department and both Colton and Josh will help to make us better.”

Feature Image: From left: Cmdr. Ricky Lehr, Motor Officer Chris Hart, Motor Officer Tyler Pierce, Ofc. Joshua Martinez, Ofc. Colton Anderson, Sergeant Joshua Hermanson, and Cmdr. Caleb Davis. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

