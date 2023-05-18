PASO ROBLES — During May’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Paso Robles Police Department reminds drivers to always look twice for motorcycles. Safe riding and driving practices, and a shared responsibility from all road users, will help everyone get to their destination safely.

“Motorcycles may be difficult to spot, so be extra careful before changing lanes,” Commander Terry Afana said. “Motorcycle riders do not have the same protections drivers and passengers do. Please share the road with motorcycles and drive safe.”

To help protect you and your family, keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding:

Drivers

Always check mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes.

Do not follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.

If you see a motorcycle with a signal on, be careful. Be sure that the rider is turning before moving ahead.

Motorcyclists

Always wear a U.S. DOT-compliant helmet with eye protection.

Wear leather or other sturdy clothing such as a jacket, pants, boots with nonskid soles and gloves. Add reflective strips or decals to your clothing and motorcycle to make it easier for other drivers to see you.

Ride defensively. Don’t assume a driver can see you. Avoid riding in a driver’s blind spot.

Always keep your lights on, even during the day.

Lastly, both drivers and riders should never drive/ride distracted or under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

