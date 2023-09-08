Hamon will serve as Mayor for the next three and a half years; applications open for new councilmember representing District 1

PASO ROBLES — Longtime councilman John Hamon was sworn in as the new Paso Robles City Mayor after councilmembers unanimously appointed him to fill the seat after the passing of Steve Martin.

During the city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, city council voted to appoint a current councilman to serve the remainder of Martin’s term as Mayor. A special meeting was scheduled for Thursday night, Sept. 7 to vote on the appointment, swear in the new mayor and make decisions with how to move forward to fill the newly vacated City Councilman seat.

On Thursday night, Councilman Steve Gregory made a recommendation without hesitation, “I have worked with this young man next to me for a long time. John Hamon is a wonderful community member and great volunteer, and the most deserving person in the city to take over this seat for Steve Martin in my opinion. He has done everything for our community and with our community.”

Hamon was first elected to the Paso Robles City Council in 2006 and is in his fifth term, was serving as Mayor Pro Tem.

Councilman Fred Strong immediately seconded Gregory’s recommendation to appoint Hamon as the new Paso Robles City Mayor. Council then unanimously voted to approve Hamon for Mayor who was then immediately sworn in alongside his family.

“I wish the circumstances were different at this point in time, but I am willing and able to move forward and move our city with the help of our council to get our city going in the right direction and keep our public happy with what we are doing,” said Hamon following his swearing-in.

Hamon will serve as Mayor for the remainder of Martin’s term, three and a half years.

Now, Hamon’s seat as a councilman representing District 1 is open. The council is now accepting applications for a new District 1 council member. The newly appointed council member will serve until the next election in November 2024.

See a full story on the new Paso Robles City Mayor in next week’s issue of Paso Robles Press.

