PASO ROBLES — The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association will host its annual Safe & Fun Trick or Treat Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 7 pm. Downtown streets will be filled with little ghouls and goblins (and their parents) trick-or-treating and enjoying dance performances.

The following streets in the downtown will be closed to car traffic from 3 to 8 p.m.

11th from Park to Pine

12th from Spring to Railroad

13th from Spring to Railroad

Park from 12th to 14th

Pine from the alley at Hotel Cheval to 14th

Towing will be enforced, so please mind the No Parking signs placed throughout the downtown.

Parking enforcement will take place as usual.

Downtown employees should park in designated Employee Permit Parking lots. Public parking is available in public lots and on streets outside the event closure.

Those with ADA placards may park in any legal parking space (outside the event closure) at any allowed time without registering their plate or paying for parking.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...