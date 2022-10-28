PASO ROBLES — The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association will host its annual Safe & Fun Trick or Treat Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 7 pm. Downtown streets will be filled with little ghouls and goblins (and their parents) trick-or-treating and enjoying dance performances.
The following streets in the downtown will be closed to car traffic from 3 to 8 p.m.
- 11th from Park to Pine
- 12th from Spring to Railroad
- 13th from Spring to Railroad
- Park from 12th to 14th
- Pine from the alley at Hotel Cheval to 14th
Towing will be enforced, so please mind the No Parking signs placed throughout the downtown.
Parking enforcement will take place as usual.
Downtown employees should park in designated Employee Permit Parking lots. Public parking is available in public lots and on streets outside the event closure.
Those with ADA placards may park in any legal parking space (outside the event closure) at any allowed time without registering their plate or paying for parking.