PASO ROBLES — As Halloween creeps closer, Paso Robles Police Department encourages everyone on the road to be extra careful as more children are out walking the neighborhood haunting for treats.

“We want our community to have fun on Halloween, and stay safe by making responsible choices,” Paso Robles Police Department, Commander Terry Afana said. “If your night involves drinking, make sure you plan for a sober ride home. It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that our community is protected, especially our children.”

Because of the parties, trick-or-treating, and other festivities, Halloween night can be especially dangerous on our nation’s roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, adults between the ages of 21 and 34 had the highest percentage (68 percent) of fatalities in drunk-driving crashes on Halloween night in 2020. During that same night, 11 pedestrians were killed in drunk-driving crashes.

advertisement

Whether you are celebrating the spirit of Halloween or Día de los Muertos, Paso Robles Police offers the following tips for families to be as safe as possible and share the road safely:

Drivers

• Slow down and watch out for more foot traffic in residential neighborhoods.

• Take extra time looking for trick-or-treaters at intersections and entering/exiting driveways.

• Never drive distracted or impaired.

• If you are heading to a local bar, restaurant or house party and plan to drink, bring the designated sober driver with you, use a ride-hailing service, or stay the night.

Parents and trick-or-treaters

• Make sure costumes fit to prevent trips and falls.

• Decorate costumes and bags/buckets with reflective tape.

• Have kids use flashlights or glow sticks to make it easier for drivers to see them.

• Walk on sidewalks, when available. Avoid darting into the street or crossing between parked cars.

• Stick to familiar, well-lit routes.

• Look both ways before crossing the street. Make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...