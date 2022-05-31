The first phase of homes are expected to be complete in 2023

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles officially broke ground on the Olsen-South Chandler Ranch housing development on Wednesday, May 25.

The housing development, known as Vinedo, is located at the southeast corner of Paso Robles and will have over 1,200 units.

“We’re excited to finally get to start bringing the vision for this project to life, and build much needed new housing to the City of Paso Robles,” said project owner Danny Brose.

advertisement

After annexing the property into the City of Paso Robles in 2004, the Olsen-Chandler Ranch Specific Plan was created, but visions for the project go back over 20 years.

Paso Robles Community Development Director Warren Frace reflected on his time as a Cal Poly city planning student in the ’80s. While working for an architect, Warren drew plans for the project.

The project sits on approximately 280 acres adjacent to Linne Road. When complete, the site will include 1,233 single-family and multi-family homes, extensive landscaping, community parks, recreational facilities, and over 8 miles of hiking and bike trails.

The ceremony was attended by city staff, engineers, investors, and members of the Olsen family.

Approval for the project started back in 2018 with an ad hoc committee. The first draft of the plan was brought to City Council in December 2019 with council’s final vote to move forward on the project Feb. 20, 2020.

The first phase of the project will include apartments, townhomes and single-family dwellings with zero lot lines, the second phase will include single-family homes on larger lots and phase three will include larger homes on larger lots along with recreation facilities.

Site grading will be the first step in the construction of the project. The developer, Olsen 212 LLC, expects to see its first phase of homes completed in 2023, with full buildout taking place over the next five to 10 years.

For more information on the project, visit prcity.com/788/Olsen-South-Chandler-Ranch-Specific-Plan

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...