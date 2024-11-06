Senior Center has many holiday events planned, including jewelry sale fundraiser, Nov. 18-22

PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Paso Robles Senior Center celebrated Halloween. There were over 50 in attendance. Witches, pirates, Queen of Hearts, Little Red Riding Hood, and her wolf, along with many others, were in attendance. Pizza and salad were provided by the Senior Center.

Annette Agee baked individual bundt cakes for everyone. Live entertainment was provided by Cali Coast Duo featuring Yvette Bridges and Chris Tso.

Maxi Passenger said, “Events like these get us older adults out socializing and the music was a great addition.”

Elaine Ernst, coordinator of the Senior Center, emphasized the importance of events that are focused on the older active adults in the community.

“Older adults, age 60-plus, make up the largest population group in the North County,” Ernst said. “The Paso Robles Senior Center serves as both an activity center and resource center for these adults and their families. Last month, we had over 2,000 visits.”

The Senior Center has many holiday events planned including the “All That Glitters II” jewelry sale fundraiser takingplace from Nov. 18-22. Peter Lucier from Central Coast Hearing Aids will provide a free hearing aid cleaning, “just in time for the holiday gatherings” on Friday, Nov. 15, starting at 9 a.m. Paige Anderson will be at the center with a Public Transportation Information Pop-Up on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

Central Coast Physicians Network (CCPN) will host a Holiday Craft and Coffee event on Wednesday, Nov. 13. December will include the Annual Holiday Party and Potluck.

Please call the Paso Robles Senior Center, (805) 237-3880, for more information on these and other events and activities. The Paso Robles Senior Center newsletter and calendars can be found on the Paso Robles City Recreation at prcity.com/293/Senior-Services

Feature Image: Cali Coast Duo, featuring Yvette Bridges and Chris Tso provided live entertainment for the crowd at the Paso Robles Senior Center Halloween party. Photo provided by Paso Robles Senior Center

